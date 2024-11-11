Fortinet upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC

HSBC analyst Stephen Bersey upgraded Fortinet (FTNT) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $111, up from $83. Fortinet reported better-than-expected Q3 results and provided upbeat Q4 guidance and long-term outlook. HSBC increased its 2025-28 non-GAAP EPS by 13%-31% to reflect the latest results and its new outlook, citing valuation and growth acceleration for its upgrade.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FTNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.