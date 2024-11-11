News & Insights

Fortinet upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC

November 11, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

HSBC analyst Stephen Bersey upgraded Fortinet (FTNT) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $111, up from $83. Fortinet reported better-than-expected Q3 results and provided upbeat Q4 guidance and long-term outlook. HSBC increased its 2025-28 non-GAAP EPS by 13%-31% to reflect the latest results and its new outlook, citing valuation and growth acceleration for its upgrade.

