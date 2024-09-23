Fortinet Unusual Options Activity For September 23

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FTNT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Fortinet. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $361,498, and 6 are calls, amounting to $302,335.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $67.5 to $80.0 for Fortinet over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Fortinet's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Fortinet's significant trades, within a strike price range of $67.5 to $80.0, over the past month.

Fortinet Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTNT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.8 $5.7 $5.65 $80.00 $282.5K 19 511 FTNT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.15 $5.1 $5.1 $77.50 $81.6K 130 274 FTNT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.3 $16.15 $16.15 $67.50 $72.6K 306 49 FTNT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.2 $7.15 $7.2 $75.00 $56.1K 1.2K 93 FTNT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.35 $6.2 $6.2 $67.50 $48.9K 268 80

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 700,000 customers across the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Fortinet, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Fortinet Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,553,595, the price of FTNT is up by 0.84%, reaching $77.42. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 38 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Fortinet

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $76.0.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Fortinet, which currently sits at a price target of $76.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Fortinet options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

