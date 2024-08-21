Fortinet Unusual Options Activity For August 21

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Fortinet.

Looking at options history for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $60,800 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $470,725.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $80.0 for Fortinet during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fortinet's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fortinet's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Fortinet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTNT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $20.2 $19.8 $19.8 $65.00 $99.0K 229 50 FTNT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.19 $2.12 $2.12 $75.00 $74.9K 4.9K 1.5K FTNT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.1 $5.95 $5.95 $70.00 $66.0K 5.9K 114 FTNT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.24 $2.18 $2.2 $75.00 $66.0K 4.9K 846 FTNT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.1 $7.0 $7.0 $75.00 $55.3K 3.3K 93

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 700,000 customers across the world.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Fortinet, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Fortinet's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,211,765, the price of FTNT is down 0.0% at $75.57. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Fortinet, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.