Fortinet Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Fortinet.

Looking at options history for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $160,710 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $253,260.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $75.0 for Fortinet during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fortinet's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fortinet's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Fortinet Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTNT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $24.25 $24.1 $24.25 $50.00 $121.2K 131 50 FTNT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.99 $2.96 $2.98 $75.00 $59.8K 3.8K 866 FTNT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $0.95 $0.9 $0.92 $73.50 $46.0K 69 501 FTNT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $9.1 $8.95 $9.04 $65.00 $45.1K 2.3K 100 FTNT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.7 $5.65 $5.65 $75.00 $42.9K 132 79

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 700,000 customers across the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Fortinet, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Fortinet's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,202,502, the FTNT's price is up by 1.47%, now at $74.48. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Fortinet

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $74.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on Fortinet with a target price of $70. An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Fortinet, which currently sits at a price target of $80. Showing optimism, an analyst from TD Cowen upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $75. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on Fortinet with a target price of $75. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Fortinet, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Fortinet options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.