Fortinet Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (37 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 37 analysts have shared their insights on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 10 18 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 7 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 1 0 3M Ago 4 5 7 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $107.16, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.3% increase from the previous average price target of $94.58.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Fortinet's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $110.00 $90.00 Dan Bergstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $115.00 $97.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $130.00 $114.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $135.00 $115.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Hold $115.00 $103.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $85.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $135.00 $120.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $110.00 $95.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Neutral $112.00 $105.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $101.00 $100.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $120.00 $100.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $114.00 $100.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Hold $105.00 $95.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Announces Overweight $115.00 - Adam Borg Stifel Raises Hold $103.00 $90.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Neutral $105.00 $99.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Underperform $78.00 $68.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $85.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $110.00 $85.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $104.00 $87.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $105.00 $90.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $100.00 $80.00 Shaul Eyal TD Cowen Raises Buy $105.00 $90.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $100.00 $88.00 Dan Bergstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $97.00 $82.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $80.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Hold $90.00 $84.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $95.00 $88.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $106.00 $105.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $90.00 $77.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $95.00 $88.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fortinet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Fortinet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fortinet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Fortinet's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fortinet analyst ratings.

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 700,000 customers across the world.

Financial Insights: Fortinet

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fortinet displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Fortinet's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 35.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortinet's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 90.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortinet's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.39%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Fortinet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FTNT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FTNT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.