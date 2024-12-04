News & Insights

Fortinet receives AAA rating from CyberRatings.org

December 04, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

Fortinet (FTNT) announced its Security Service Edge offering, FortiSASE, received a “AAA” rating from CyberRatings.org, the industry’s independent third-party cybersecurity testing nonprofit. “SSE is growing in importance as more organizations embrace Unified SASE to protect all devices, edges, and users within their hybrid networks,” said Nirav Shah, SVP Products and Solutions, Fortinet. “CyberRatings’s third-party testing provides customers with the transparency they need to make informed product decisions, including selecting the best SSE solution for their needs. Fortinet’s high-performing score for SSE showcases our continued commitment to delivering advanced and effective security for the hybrid workforce and support for independent, unbiased third-party testing.”

