Fortinet receives AAA rating from CyberRatings.org

Fortinet (FTNT) announced its Security Service Edge offering, FortiSASE, received a “AAA” rating from CyberRatings.org, the industry’s independent third-party cybersecurity testing nonprofit. “SSE is growing in importance as more organizations embrace Unified SASE to protect all devices, edges, and users within their hybrid networks,” said Nirav Shah, SVP Products and Solutions, Fortinet. “CyberRatings’s third-party testing provides customers with the transparency they need to make informed product decisions, including selecting the best SSE solution for their needs. Fortinet’s high-performing score for SSE showcases our continued commitment to delivering advanced and effective security for the hybrid workforce and support for independent, unbiased third-party testing.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FTNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.