Is Fortinet Ready to Break Out After Months of Consolidation?

Over the past few months, market momentum has surged, with several sectors outperforming the broader market. While financials, technology, and even utilities have all shown strength, the cybersecurity industry remains a consistent outperformer. Many leading stocks in the space are hovering near all-time highs.

However, not all cybersecurity names have moved in lockstep. While CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), and the Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA: HACK) have rallied sharply, up 47%, 74%, and 16% year-to-date, respectively, Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) has taken a more gradual approach. Still, the technical picture suggests that it could soon change.

A Bullish Setup Taking Shape for FTNT

Unlike its faster-moving peers, FTNT has spent the last several months consolidating in a tight range. But that range is forming a bullish technical base. The stock has held firmly above all key moving averages, with $100 acting as significant support and $105 as a consistent ceiling of resistance.

Now, FTNT is beginning to challenge that $105 level again, hinting at a potential breakout.

If buyers can sustain price action above that resistance level on substantial volume, it could spark a wave of momentum buying and signal a trend reversal in relative performance.

While FTNT has lagged so far in 2025, up just 12.88% year-to-date compared to much larger moves from peers and the HACK industry ETF, that underperformance may actually make it a compelling catch-up play within the cybersecurity group.

Valuation and Fundamentals: A More Reasonable Growth Bet

FTNT may not deliver the same hyper-growth as some of its sector counterparts, but it offers a more grounded valuation. Following its Q1 2025 earnings, Fortinet reported EPS of $0.58, beating estimates by $0.05. Revenue grew 13.8% year-over-year to $1.54 billion, narrowly missing consensus forecasts.

While the top-line miss raised some eyebrows, the steady growth and bottom-line beat helped reinforce confidence.

The stock's valuation is more reasonable than that of high-flying names like CRWD or ZS, potentially making it more appealing to investors seeking cybersecurity exposure without the premium price tag. FTNT currently has a P/E ratio of 43.9 and a forward P/E ratio of 38.43, both of which are significantly lower than the earnings valuation metrics of CRWD and ZS.

Fortinet will report Q2 earnings on August 5, and a strong showing could catalyze a sustained breakout above $105.

Institutions Lean in, But Analysts Stay Cautious

Institutional sentiment has been broadly positive. Over the past 12 months, FTNT has seen $8.2 billion in inflows, compared to $5.3 billion in outflows, reflecting growing interest.

Institutional ownership stands at a high 83.7%, and the stock’s inclusion in the S&P 500 index reinforces its stability and long-term relevance in the space.

Analyst sentiment, however, is more reserved. Based on 34 ratings, FTNT has a Hold consensus rating and an average price target of $105.62, roughly in line with current levels.

This suggests the Street may be waiting for a catalyst, such as a breakout or an earnings surprise, before shifting to a more bullish stance.

Quiet Strength Before a Breakout?

While Fortinet hasn’t been the star of the cybersecurity show this year, the stock’s bullish consolidation, strong institutional backing, and solid fundamentals suggest it’s worth watching closely. If the stock can firmly clear the $105 level, it may finally begin to play catch-up with its peers.

For investors seeking a high-quality cybersecurity name with a more reasonable valuation and a constructive chart, FTNT could be setting up for its moment.

