Markets
FTNT

Fortinet Q2 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Fortinet (FTNT) reported that its second-quarter net income rose to $112.1 million or $0.68 per share from $72.7 million or $0.42 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.82 compared to $0.58 in the prior year.

Total revenue was $615.5 million, an increase of 18.0% from $521.7 million in the prior year.

For the third quarter of 2020, Fortinet currently expects the company expects non-GAAP net income per share to be in the range of $0.76 to $0.78, revenue of $630 million to $645 million, and billings in the range of $705 million to $730 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTNT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular