Fortinet Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Fortinet (FTNT) reported that its second-quarter net income rose to $112.1 million or $0.68 per share from $72.7 million or $0.42 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.82 compared to $0.58 in the prior year.

Total revenue was $615.5 million, an increase of 18.0% from $521.7 million in the prior year.

For the third quarter of 2020, Fortinet currently expects the company expects non-GAAP net income per share to be in the range of $0.76 to $0.78, revenue of $630 million to $645 million, and billings in the range of $705 million to $730 million.

