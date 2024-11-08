Fortinet price target raised to $95 from $85 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia raised the firm’s price target on Fortinet (FTNT) to $95 from $85 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company reported better Q3 billings but guided down on Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
- Fortinet price target raised to $83 from $70 at UBS
- Fortinet Reports Robust Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Fortinet reports Q3 EPS 63c, consensus 52c
- Fortinet sees Q4 EPS 58c-62c, consensus 52c
- Fortinet sees 2024 EPS $2.20-$2.28, consensus $2.04
