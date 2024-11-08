Fortinet price target raised to $95 from $85 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia raised the firm’s price target on Fortinet (FTNT) to $95 from $85 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company reported better Q3 billings but guided down on Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

