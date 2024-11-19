News & Insights

Fortinet price target raised to $90 from $84 at Stifel

November 19, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Fortinet (FTNT) to $90 from $84 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after the company held an analyst day where management was “very upbeat” on opportunities spanning Secure Networking, Universal SASE, and Security Operations given a number of differentiators. Medium-term targets “had their puts and takes,” while management explained that FY26 is the largest End-of-Service, or EOS, opportunity, which should drive a refresh beginning in the second half of calendar 2025, with a smaller, but still sizable, EOS opportunity in FY27, the analyst tells investors.

Read More on FTNT:

