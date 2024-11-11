Fortinet price target raised to $90 from $70 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil raised the firm’s price target on Fortinet (FTNT) to $90 from $70 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they reported 3Q with top- and bottom-line metrics ahead of expectations, with particular strength on the bottom line. The company called out solid quarter-to-date trends, though 4Q billings were guided a bit softer due to some conservatism around some larger deals in the pipeline.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FTNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.