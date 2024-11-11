News & Insights

Stocks

Fortinet price target raised to $90 from $70 at Susquehanna

November 11, 2024 — 07:59 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil raised the firm’s price target on Fortinet (FTNT) to $90 from $70 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they reported 3Q with top- and bottom-line metrics ahead of expectations, with particular strength on the bottom line. The company called out solid quarter-to-date trends, though 4Q billings were guided a bit softer due to some conservatism around some larger deals in the pipeline.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FTNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.