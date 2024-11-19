News & Insights

Stocks

Fortinet price target raised to $85 from $80 at Wells Fargo

November 19, 2024 — 01:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski raised the firm’s price target on Fortinet (FTNT) to $85 from $80 but keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s new 3-5 year targets offered at its Analyst Day event were slightly better than the firm was expecting, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds however that the management did not provide guidance for FY25, and as such, the shape of the growth curve is still uncertain in terms of whether it will be higher in FY25 and slowing over the years.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FTNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.