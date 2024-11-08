Fortinet price target raised to $80 from $70 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Fortinet (FTNT) to $80 from $70 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after quarterly results. Despite “favorable” commentary around normalizing product trends, Fortinet lowered billings for the second consecutive quarter on caution around back-end weighted, large-transactions, Piper told investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on FTNT:
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 8th
- Fortinet price target raised to $90 from $85 at Rosenblatt
- Fortinet price target raised to $88 from $80 at Baird
- Fortinet price target raised to $95 from $85 at Barclays
- Fortinet price target raised to $83 from $70 at UBS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.