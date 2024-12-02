Fortinet price target raised to $113 from $106 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala raised the firm’s price target on Fortinet (FTNT) to $113 from $106 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Emerging product cycles, particularly those aligned with GenAI, favors Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) given a network security refresh seen coming in the second half of 2025 and 2026, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FTNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.