News & Insights

Stocks

Fortinet price target raised to $105 from $90 at TD Cowen

November 19, 2024 — 07:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TD Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal raised the firm’s price target on Fortinet (FTNT) to $105 from $90 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said on its Analyst Day,the company provided investors with new medium-term targets. These were slightly above the Street and imply that the top vendor in global firewall shipments will continue to take share from legacy firewall vendors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FTNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.