Fortinet price target raised to $105 from $90 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal raised the firm’s price target on Fortinet (FTNT) to $105 from $90 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said on its Analyst Day,the company provided investors with new medium-term targets. These were slightly above the Street and imply that the top vendor in global firewall shipments will continue to take share from legacy firewall vendors.

