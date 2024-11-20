Fortinet price target raised to $105 from $85 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Fortinet (FTNT) to $105 from $85 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is citing the company’s Analyst Day presentation offering additional detail regarding its total addressable market evolution as well as mid-term targets that were roughly in-line with consensus expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Even though there were no new product announcements, the firm comes away from the event “incrementally more positive” and view Fortinet as one of the best positioned security companies to benefit from vendor consolidation based on its product breadth, Truist added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FTNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.