Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) sheds 9.4% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Just think about the savvy investors who held Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares for the last five years, while they gained 964%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 12% gain in the last three months. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 6.8% in 90 days). We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

In light of the stock dropping 9.4% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Fortinet managed to grow its earnings per share at 165% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 60% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 98.22.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:FTNT Earnings Per Share Growth January 4th 2022

We know that Fortinet has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Fortinet shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 129% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 60% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

