Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Fortinet's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Fortinet had debt of US$987.0m, up from none in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$2.94b in cash, leading to a US$1.95b net cash position.

A Look At Fortinet's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:FTNT Debt to Equity History May 8th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Fortinet had liabilities of US$1.88b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.42b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.94b and US$639.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$724.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Fortinet has a titanic market capitalization of US$33.7b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Fortinet boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Fortinet grew its EBIT by 40% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Fortinet's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Fortinet has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Fortinet actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Fortinet has US$1.95b in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 206% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$930m. So we don't think Fortinet's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Fortinet that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

