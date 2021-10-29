Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Fortinet's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2021 Fortinet had US$987.5m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But it also has US$3.11b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$2.13b net cash.

How Healthy Is Fortinet's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:FTNT Debt to Equity History October 29th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Fortinet had liabilities of US$2.00b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.51b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$3.11b and US$587.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$807.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This state of affairs indicates that Fortinet's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$52.4b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Fortinet boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Fortinet has boosted its EBIT by 33%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Fortinet can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Fortinet may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Fortinet actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Fortinet's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$2.13b. The cherry on top was that in converted 211% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$1.1b. So is Fortinet's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Fortinet you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

