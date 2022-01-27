Fortinet, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Is Still Matching Investor Opinion Despite 26% Slump

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares have had a horrible month, losing 26% after a relatively good period beforehand. Looking at the bigger picture, even after this poor month the stock is up 86% in the last year.

Even after such a large drop in price, Fortinet's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 80x might still make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 16x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Fortinet could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:FTNT Price Based on Past Earnings January 27th 2022

How Is Fortinet's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Fortinet's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 23% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 376% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 14% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Fortinet's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

A significant share price dive has done very little to deflate Fortinet's very lofty P/E. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Fortinet maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Fortinet you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

