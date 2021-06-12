Fortinet, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Will Probably Have Their Compensation Approved By Shareholders

The performance at Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been quite strong recently and CEO Ken Xie has played a role in it. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 18 June 2021. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

How Does Total Compensation For Ken Xie Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Fortinet, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$37b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$11m over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 11% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$797k.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$9.8m. This suggests that Fortinet remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Ken Xie also holds US$2.9b worth of Fortinet stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$797k US$750k 7% Other US$9.9m US$8.9m 93% Total Compensation US$11m US$9.6m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 11% of total compensation represents salary and 89% is other remuneration. Fortinet pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Fortinet, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Fortinet, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 103% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 20% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Fortinet, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 251% over three years, Fortinet, Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 3 warning signs for Fortinet that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

