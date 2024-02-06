Fortinet, Inc. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) released a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $310.9 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $313.8 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Fortinet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $392.0 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $1.42 billion from $1.28 billion last year.

Fortinet, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $310.9 Mln. vs. $313.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.37 - $0.39 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.300 - $1.360 Bln

