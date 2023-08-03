Fortinet, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $266.3 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $173.5 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Fortinet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $300.4 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.2% to $1.29 billion from $1.03 billion last year.

Fortinet, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $266.3 Mln. vs. $173.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 to $0.37 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.315-$1.375 bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.49 to $1.53 Full year revenue guidance: $5.350-$5.450 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.