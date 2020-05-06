Fortinet, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $104.0 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $58.8 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fortinet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $104.4 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $576.9 million from $472.6 million last year.

Fortinet, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $104.4 Mln. vs. $80.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.60 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q1): $576.9 Mln vs. $472.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.64 to $0.66 Next quarter revenue guidance: $590 - $605 Mln

