Fortinet, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $526.2 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $310.9 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fortinet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $571.5 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.3% to $1.660 billion from $1.415 billion last year.

Fortinet, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $526.2 Mln. vs. $310.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $1.660 Bln vs. $1.415 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.52 to $0.54 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.500 to $1.560 Bln

