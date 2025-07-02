Fortinet to Host Conference Call for Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 6

Fortinet will host a conference call on August 6 to discuss Q2 2025 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

Fortinet, a leader in cybersecurity and networking, announced a conference call scheduled for August 6, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Investors can listen to the call live via the company's investor relations website and are encouraged to join at least 10 minutes early. Alongside the conference call, prepared remarks from the CEO and CFO, supplemental slides, and a replay will be available on the quarterly earnings page of Fortinet's website. Fortinet is recognized for its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and training initiatives, serving a large customer base and collaborating with various organizations to enhance global cybersecurity resilience.

Potential Positives

Fortinet will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

Over half a million customers trust Fortinet's cybersecurity solutions, showcasing the company's strong market presence and customer confidence.

Fortinet's commitment to cybersecurity training through the Fortinet Training Institute reflects its dedication to workforce development and industry support.

Collaboration with esteemed organizations, including government entities and academia, enhances Fortinet’s reputation as a leader in global cyber resilience.

Potential Negatives

Failure to disclose key financial performance metrics, which may raise concerns about transparency and stakeholder confidence.

Potential reliance on upcoming financial results, indicating that previous performance may not have met expectations.

The press release lacks specific details about the company's growth strategies or future outlook, which could lead to speculation or uncertainty among investors.

FAQ

When will Fortinet announce its Q2 2025 financial results?

Fortinet will announce its Q2 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

How can I listen to the Fortinet conference call?

You can listen to the conference call live on Fortinet's investor relations website at http://investor.fortinet.com.

What materials will be available during the conference call?

Prepared remarks, supplemental slides, and a call replay will be available on Fortinet's Quarterly Earnings page post-call.

What is Fortinet known for?

Fortinet is a global cybersecurity leader specializing in the convergence of networking and security with over 50 integrated products.

How can I learn more about Fortinet's cybersecurity solutions?

Visit Fortinet's main website at https://www.fortinet.com for more information on their solutions and services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FTNT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FTNT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13 and 0 sales.

on 02/13 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FTNT Insider Trading Activity

$FTNT insiders have traded $FTNT stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEN XIE (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 455,966 shares for an estimated $45,947,596 .

. MICHAEL XIE (VP, ENGINEERING & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 330,330 shares for an estimated $32,455,790 .

. KEITH JENSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 41,160 shares for an estimated $4,596,626 .

. KENNETH A GOLDMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $299,320 .

. CHRISTIANE OHLGART (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,164 shares for an estimated $121,883

WILLIAM H. NEUKOM has made 2 purchases buying 663 shares for an estimated $69,789 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 676 institutional investors add shares of $FTNT stock to their portfolio, and 535 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FTNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTNT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FTNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $113.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $103.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $123.0 on 03/18/2025

Full Release





SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









News Summary









Fortinet



® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).





Fortinet's financial results conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at



http://investor.fortinet.com



. While not required, it is recommended that you join at least 10 minutes prior to the event start.





The CEO and CFO’s prepared remarks, supplemental slides and a call replay will be accessible from the Quarterly Earnings page on the Investor Relations page of Fortinet's website at



https://investor.fortinet.com/quarterly-earnings



.







About Fortinet (www.fortinet.com)









Fortinet



(Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The



Fortinet Training Institute



, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with



esteemed organizations



from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally.



FortiGuard Labs



, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at



https://www.fortinet.com



, the



Fortinet Blog



, and



FortiGuard Labs



.









FTNT-F











Copyright © 2025 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAgent, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAgent, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiCNP, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCSPM, FortiCWP, FortiDAST, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiDLP, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiEndpoint FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFlex FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiGuest, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPAM, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPoint, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiScanner, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSEC, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSRA, FortiStack, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM, FortiXDR and Lacework FortiCNAPP. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.









Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.













Media Contact:









Investor Contact:









Analyst Contact:















Aaron Ovadia













Fortinet, Inc.





Fortinet, Inc.





Fortinet, Inc.









408-235-7700





408-235-7700





408-235-7700











pr@fortinet.com









investors@fortinet.com









analystrelations@fortinet.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.