Fortinet Gains 13%

(RTTNews) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) shares are gaining more than 13 percent on Wednesday morning trade. The global cybersecurity leader today announced the launch of the Cybercrime Atlas with the support of Banco Santander, Fortinet, Microsoft, and PayPal.

The Cybercrime Atlas aims to build a comprehensive picture of the cybercrime landscape that covers criminal operations, shared infrastructure, and networks.

Currently, shares are at $61.10, up 13.61 percent from the previous close of $53.78 on a volume of 6,985,580.

