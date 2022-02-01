Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Fortinet FTNT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 3.

For the fourth-quarter of 2021, the company projects non-GAAP revenues between $940 million and $970 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $962.1 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 28.6%.

Fortinet anticipates non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations in the range of $1.10 and $1.15 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $1.14 per share, suggesting growth of 7.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.9%.

Factors to Note

Fortinet’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from higher global cybersecurity spending. The growing adoption of Software-Defined Wide Area Network (“SD-WAN”) solutions might have acted as a tailwind. Per Futuriom, the market size for SD-WAN solutions is likely to reach $4.6 billion by 2023 from $2.6 billion in 2021, witnessing a CAGR of 34%.

The rapid adoption of FortiGate-based secure SD-WAN offerings is anticipated to have supported Fortinet’s Product segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Product revenues in the December-end quarter stands at $381 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 13.02%.

During the fourth quarter, Fortinet is expected to have gained from the heightened demand for security and networking products amid the coronavirus crisis as a huge global workforce is working remotely. Its quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from a robust momentum in FortiGate virtual machines, which is driving the firm’s private and public cloud billings. Management forecast billings in the band of $1.165-$1.215 million for the October-December quarter.

FortiGuard security subscriptions and FortiCare technical support services are likely to have gained solid traction, aiding the company’s Services segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly Services revenues is pegged at $577 million, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 8.8%.

However, capital expenditures are expected to have flared up sequentially. Management had estimated fourth-quarter capital expenditures between $170 million and $190 million, in its last earnings call.

Worldwide supply chain constraints, including the backlog in Fabric products, are predicted to have weighed on Fortinet’s fourth-quarter performance.

What Our Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Fortinet this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Fortinet currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.17%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

