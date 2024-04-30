Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Fortinet FTNT is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 2, after market close.



The cybersecurity firm projects revenues between $1.3 billion and $1.36 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.33 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 5.73%.



The company forecasts first-quarter non-GAAP earnings in the range of 37-39 cents per share. The consensus mark is pegged at 38 cents per share, implying a rise of 11.76% from the year-ago figure of 34 cents.



Fortinet’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.65%.

Factors to Consider

The company’s first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the steady yet slow adoption of its security and networking products in the prevailing hybrid working environment and the accelerated emergence of digital technologies.



The rapid adoption of FortiGate-based secure Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) offerings is likely to have supported FTNT’s Product segment. Our model estimate for Product revenues in the first quarter is pinned at $416.57 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 16.8%.



FortiGuard security subscriptions and FortiCare technical support services are likely to have gained solid traction, favoring the company’s Services segment. Our model estimate for quarterly Services revenues is pegged at $916.57 million, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 20.4%.



Fortinet’s first-quarter performance is likely to have gained from higher global cybersecurity spending. The growing adoption of SD-WAN solutions might have acted as a tailwind. Per MarketsandMarkets, the market size for SD-WAN solutions is likely to reach $13.7 billion by 2027 from $3.4 billion in 2022, witnessing a CAGR of 31.9%.



As one of the broadest security service providers globally, FTNT’s FortiTrust, a unified solution with a single user-based licensing model for flexible consumption across networks, endpoints and clouds, has been witnessing solid traction. This is expected to have driven the company’s private and public cloud billings.

While overall IT spending is witnessing a gradual uptick, its sluggish pace is expected to have affected the company's first-quarter performance. Amid rising concerns about an economic downturn, organizations are deferring their significant and costly IT investments.



For the first quarter, Fortinet anticipates Billings in the band of $1.39-$1.45 billion. Our model estimate for Billings in the first quarter is pegged at $1.43 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 4.6%.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



FTNT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

