Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $78.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.93% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the network security company had gained 11.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fortinet as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. On that day, Fortinet is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.3 billion, up 26.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $5.46 billion, which would represent changes of +22.69% and +23.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fortinet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. Fortinet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Fortinet has a Forward P/E ratio of 54.82 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 44.28, which means Fortinet is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that FTNT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)

