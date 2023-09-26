Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know

Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $57.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the network security company had lost 1.01% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fortinet as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 12.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.35 billion, up 17.44% from the year-ago period.

FTNT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $5.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.89% and +22.28%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fortinet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fortinet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Fortinet has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.5 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.65.

We can also see that FTNT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FTNT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.