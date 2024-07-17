Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Fortinet (FTNT) standing at $59.11, reflecting a -0.62% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.77%.

The network security company's shares have seen an increase of 0.56% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fortinet in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 6, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.41, signifying a 7.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.4 billion, up 8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.76 per share and a revenue of $5.79 billion, signifying shifts of +7.98% and +9.22%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Fortinet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher. Fortinet presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Fortinet is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.44, so one might conclude that Fortinet is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that FTNT currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.42. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.78.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FTNT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.