Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $145.78, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the network security company had gained 24.63% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FTNT as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 26.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $721.82 million, up 17.48% from the prior-year quarter.

FTNT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $2.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.58% and +19.05%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FTNT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. FTNT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, FTNT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 44.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 49.14.

It is also worth noting that FTNT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FTNT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

