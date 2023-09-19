Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

Fortinet (FTNT) closed the most recent trading day at $60.44, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the network security company had gained 3.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Fortinet as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 12.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.35 billion, up 17.38% from the prior-year quarter.

FTNT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $5.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.89% and +22.25%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fortinet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fortinet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Fortinet has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.05 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 37.18, so we one might conclude that Fortinet is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that FTNT has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

