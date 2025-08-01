Fortinet (FTNT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.47, changing hands as low as $96.83 per share. Fortinet Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTNT's low point in its 52 week range is $54.57 per share, with $114.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.22. The FTNT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.