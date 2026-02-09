Fortinet (FTNT) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you looked into how Fortinet (FTNT) performed internationally during the quarter ending December 2025? Considering the widespread global presence of this network security company, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Our review of FTNT's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.91 billion, experiencing an increase of 14.8% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of FTNT's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Trends in FTNT's Revenue from International Markets

During the quarter, Europe Middle East and Africa contributed $825.1 million in revenue, making up 43.3% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million, this meant a surprise of +8.34%. Looking back, Europe Middle East and Africa contributed $713.7 million, or 41.4%, in the previous quarter, and $692.3 million, or 41.7%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $348.6 million came from Asia Pacific and Japan during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 18.3%. This represented a surprise of -1.49% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $353.88 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $330.7 million, or 19.2%, and $301.9 million, or 18.2%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Market Revenue Projections

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Fortinet will post revenues of $1.73 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 12.5% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Europe Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific and Japan to this revenue are 40%, and 19%, translating into $693.08 million, and $329.58 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $7.59 billion, which signifies a rise of 11.7% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Europe Middle East and Africa at 40% ($3.04 billion), and Asia Pacific and Japan at 18.8% ($1.43 billion).

Wrapping Up

The dependency of Fortinet on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Fortinet, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Assessing Fortinet's Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

Over the past month, the stock has seen an increase of 4.5% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted a decrease of 0.2%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, Fortinet's industry group, has descended 2% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been an increase of 0.6% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 3.4% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 0.3% during this interval.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

