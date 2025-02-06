Fortinet (FTNT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Fortinet (FTNT) reported revenue of $1.66 billion, up 17.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion, representing a surprise of +4.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fortinet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total billings (Non-GAAP) : $2 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: $2 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. Total deferred revenue : $6.36 billion compared to the $6.38 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $6.36 billion compared to the $6.38 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue- Europe Middle East and Africa : $692.30 million versus $633.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.3% change.

: $692.30 million versus $633.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.3% change. Geographic revenues- Total Americas : $665.90 million compared to the $649.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17% year over year.

: $665.90 million compared to the $649.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17% year over year. Revenue- Asia Pacific and Japan : $301.90 million compared to the $311.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.

: $301.90 million compared to the $311.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year. Revenue- Product : $574 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $517.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.6%.

: $574 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $517.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.6%. Revenue- Services : $1.09 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change.

: $1.09 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change. Gross profit- Product Non-GAAP : $397.50 million compared to the $336.71 million average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $397.50 million compared to the $336.71 million average estimate based on nine analysts. Gross profit- Service Non-GAAP : $962.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $940.19 million.

: $962.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $940.19 million. Gross profit- Product : $396 million versus $329.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $396 million versus $329.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Gross profit- Services: $949.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $936.59 million.

Shares of Fortinet have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.