Fortinet (FTNT) Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations, Sales Miss

Fortinet Inc. FTNT reported mixed third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but sales missed the same. However, both the top and bottom lines registered a steady year-over-year improvement.



Fortinet reported third-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line improved 41.4% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 24 cents per share.



Total revenues of $1.33 billion missed the consensus mark by 1% but improved 16.1% year over year, driven by strength in demand from small enterprise customers.

Fortinet, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote

Quarter in Detail

Segment-wise, Product revenues declined 0.6% year over year to $465.9 million due to a slowdown in Secure Networking growth, along with challenges in sales execution and marketing efficiency.



Services revenues climbed 27.6% to $868.7 million, primarily driven by 34% growth in higher margin security subscriptions, which represents 57% of total services revenues. Services revenues accounted for 65% of total revenues. Our model estimates for Product and Services revenues were pegged at $499.7 million and $843.3 million, respectively.



Billings were up 5.7% to $1.49 billion, primarily driven by strong demand from small enterprises and international markets. Per our model, billings were pegged at $1.59 billion for the reported quarter.



As of Sep 30, 2023, deferred revenues were $5.29 billion, up 26% year over year.



Geographically, the Americas region registered the highest top-line growth with a 16.7% increase, followed by the Asia Pacific (APAC) region’s 16.3% and the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region’s 15.4%. Our model estimated 17.6%, 20.1% and 14.2% top-line growth from the Americas, APAC and EMEA regions, respectively.



During the September-end quarter, the company secured 145 total deals worth $1 million or more each. The company added more than 6,400 new logos, supported by small enterprise customers, which grew bookings by 19%

Margins

The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) year over year to 76.9% in the third quarter of 2023, driven by the increase in Services gross margins and the six-point mix shift from product revenues to services revenues. This reflects a contraction of 310 bps in the Product gross margin, while the Services gross margin expanded 60 bps.



Non-GAAP operating income was $371.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 27.8%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Fortinet exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $3.14 billion, down from the $3.29 billion reported at the end of the second quarter of 2023.



During the reported quarter, FTNT generated operating and adjusted free cash flows of $551.2 million and $530.8 million, respectively.



During the three and nine months ended Sep 30, 2023, Fortinet repurchased 10.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $58.43 per share and for an aggregate purchase price of $605.2 million.

Guidance

For 2023, Fortinet predicts revenues in the range of $5.27-$5.33 billion. Services revenues are projected in the range of $3.355-$3.375 billion. Billings are expected in the range of $6.095-$6.235 billion.



The non-GAAP gross margin and operating margin are expected in the band of 76-77% and 26.5-27.5%, respectively. Non-GAAP EPS is anticipated between $1.54 and $1.56. It forecasts a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 17% and a diluted share count between 790 million and 800 million.



Fortinet issued impressive guidance for the fourth quarter. The company estimates revenues in the range of $1.38-$1.44 billion. Billings are estimated in the band of $1.56-$1.7 billion.



The non-GAAP gross margin is expected in the range of 75.5-76.5%, while the non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated between 27.5% and 28.5%. Non-GAAP EPS is projected in the band of 42-44 cents. The company assumes a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 17% for the fourth quarter and diluted shares outstanding between 780 million and 790 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Fortinet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of FTNT have gained 17.8% year to date (YTD).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Palo Alto Networks PANW, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Splunk SPLK.

Palo Alto and NVIDIA each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Splunk carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palo Alto Networks' first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.28 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have remained unchanged at $5.34 per share in the past 60 days.



Palo Alto Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 22.2%. Shares of PANW have surged 79.4% YTD.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised a penny northward to $2.10 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved 7 cents upward to $10.74 per share in the past 30 days.



NVIDIA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have rallied 197.7% YTD.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Splunk's third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 4 cents to 46 cents per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved upward by 2 cents to $3.78 per share in the past 60 days.



Splunk’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 154.9%. Shares of SPLK have gained 70.5% YTD.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.