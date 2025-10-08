Fortinet (FTNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fortinet (FTNT) closed the most recent trading day at $86.46, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

The network security company's stock has climbed by 6.36% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.37% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fortinet in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 5, 2025. On that day, Fortinet is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.7 billion, up 12.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.52 per share and a revenue of $6.75 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.33% and +13.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Fortinet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.29% increase. Right now, Fortinet possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Fortinet has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.7 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 67.83.

It is also worth noting that FTNT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Security industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.82.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 197, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

