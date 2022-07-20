Fortinet (FTNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $59.64, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the network security company had gained 5.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.83% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fortinet as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 15.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, up 28% from the prior-year quarter.

FTNT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $4.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.5% and +31.01%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fortinet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% higher within the past month. Fortinet is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Fortinet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 58.18. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 58.18.

Investors should also note that FTNT has a PEG ratio of 3.23 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Security industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

