Fortinet (FTNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $59.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the network security company had lost 3.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.59%.

Fortinet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Fortinet to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, up 28.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $4.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.5% and +31.06%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fortinet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.47% higher. Fortinet is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Fortinet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 57.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 57.95, which means Fortinet is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that FTNT has a PEG ratio of 3.22 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Security stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FTNT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.