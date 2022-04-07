Fortinet (FTNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $338.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the network security company had gained 15.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.69%.

Fortinet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. On that day, Fortinet is projected to report earnings of $0.79 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $883.54 million, up 24.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.93 per share and revenue of $4.29 billion, which would represent changes of +23.56% and +28.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fortinet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower. Fortinet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Fortinet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 67.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 57.16.

We can also see that FTNT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Security was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FTNT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.