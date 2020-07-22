Fortinet (FTNT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $134.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the network security company had lost 2.49% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

FTNT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 6, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, up 12.07% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $598.82 million, up 14.78% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $2.50 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.77% and +15.92%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FTNT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FTNT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note FTNT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 47.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 47.65, so we one might conclude that FTNT is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, FTNT's PEG ratio is currently 3.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Security stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

