Fortinet (FTNT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $335.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.44% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the network security company had gained 5.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fortinet as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.79, down 2.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $883.54 million, up 24.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.93 per share and revenue of $4.29 billion, which would represent changes of +23.56% and +28.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fortinet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower within the past month. Fortinet is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Fortinet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 66.99. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 66.99.

Investors should also note that FTNT has a PEG ratio of 4.32 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FTNT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FTNT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.