Fortinet (FTNT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $67.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the network security company had gained 10.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Fortinet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. On that day, Fortinet is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 47.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion, up 25.71% from the year-ago period.

FTNT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $5.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.49% and +22.36%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fortinet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher. Fortinet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Fortinet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 47.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.62, which means Fortinet is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that FTNT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FTNT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

