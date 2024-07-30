Fortinet (FTNT) Falls 11% in 6 Months: Should You Hold or Fold?

Fortinet FTNT, a leading cybersecurity company, has experienced a significant downturn in its stock price over the past six months, losing approximately 11% and underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 15.4%. This decline has left investors questioning whether to maintain their positions or consider selling their shares. To understand the situation, it's crucial to examine the factors contributing to this decline and evaluate the company's prospects.



The cybersecurity industry has been facing challenges in recent months, with macroeconomic uncertainties and concerns about tech sector growth weighing on investor sentiment. Fortinet, despite its strong market position, has not been immune to these broader market trends. However, it's important to note that Fortinet continues to demonstrate strengths that could support a potential rebound. The company maintains a leading position in the network security market, with its integrated security fabric approach resonating well with enterprise customers. Additionally, Fortinet's focus on innovation and R&D investment positions it favorably to capitalize on emerging cybersecurity trends, such as secure access service edge and zero-trust network access.

Fortinet: A Cybersecurity Powerhouse Poised for Continued Growth

Fortinet has established itself as a frontrunner in the cybersecurity industry, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions to safeguard organizations against evolving digital risks. The company's strategic positioning and innovative approach have set the stage for robust growth in a rapidly expanding market.



The global cybersecurity landscape is experiencing unprecedented growth, with MarketsandMarkets projecting the market to reach $308.8 billion by 2024 at a 10% annual rate. This expansion is fueled by the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks, coupled with rising IT spending. Worldwide IT expenditure is forecast to hit $5.1 trillion in 2024, representing an 8% year-over-year increase, a trend that is likely to benefit Fortinet's growth trajectory.



At the heart of Fortinet's competitive edge is its Security Fabric, an integrated and automated cybersecurity platform providing comprehensive protection across networks, endpoints, applications, and multi-cloud environments. This holistic approach addresses the complexities of modern cybersecurity challenges, incorporating key products such as the FortiGate next-generation firewall, FortiWeb Web Application Firewall and FortiMail Email Security solutions.



Fortinet's commitment to innovation is evident in its development of cutting-edge technologies like AI-powered FortiGuard Labs and FortiAI, a GenAI assistant that enhances threat investigation and simplifies network management. These advancements, combined with the scalability and performance of Fortinet's products, have garnered trust from enterprises, service providers and government organizations worldwide.



The company's strong market position has translated into an impressive financial performance. In the first quarter of 2024, Fortinet reported revenues of $1.35 billion, a 7.2% year-over-year increase driven by strong growth in services revenues. Fortinet projects 2024 revenues between $5.745 billion and $5.845 billion and non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 26.5-28%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $5.79 billion, suggesting 9.2% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.76 per share, implying an 8% increase.



As cyber threats continue to evolve and organizations prioritize digital security, Fortinet's comprehensive portfolio, innovative approach and strong financial performance position it well for sustained growth in the dynamic cybersecurity market.

Fortinet's Dual Challenge: Rivalry and Rich Valuation

Fortinet operates in a fiercely competitive cybersecurity market, contending with industry giants like Palo Alto Networks PANW, Check Point Software Technologies CHKP and Cisco Systems CSCO. These rivals offer comprehensive security solutions and maintain aggressive innovation strategies, potentially challenging Fortinet's market position and growth prospects. The intense competition could impact Fortinet's pricing power and market share in the long term.



Valuation-wise, Fortinet's premium pricing is evident. Its trailing 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 8.2X is way ahead of the Zacks Internet Software industry average of 2.99X. This elevated valuation suggests high growth expectations from investors but also implies increased risk.

FTNT’s P/S TTM Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation



Conclusion

While Fortinet's 11% decline over the past six months is concerning, the company's underlying business strength and the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions suggest that it may be premature to abandon the ship. New investors should wait for a better entry point for Fortinet, which currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The cybersecurity market is expected to continue growing as organizations prioritize digital security in an increasingly complex threat landscape. Fortinet’s comprehensive product portfolio and strong customer relationships position it well to benefit from this trend. Investors should closely monitor Fortinet's upcoming financial results and market share trends to gauge whether the current downturn is a temporary setback or indicative of more persistent challenges.

