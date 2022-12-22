Fortinet (FTNT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Fortinet (FTNT) closed the most recent trading day at $49.15, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the network security company had lost 6.26% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fortinet as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Fortinet is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion, up 34.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $4.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +43.75% and +32.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fortinet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fortinet currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Fortinet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.57. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.08.

Meanwhile, FTNT's PEG ratio is currently 2.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FTNT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

