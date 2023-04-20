Fortinet (FTNT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $66.90, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the network security company had gained 9.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.

Fortinet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Fortinet to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.2 billion, up 25.7% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $5.4 billion, which would represent changes of +18.49% and +22.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fortinet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher within the past month. Fortinet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Fortinet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 47.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.3.

It is also worth noting that FTNT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FTNT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FTNT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

