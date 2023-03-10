Fortinet (FTNT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $58.76, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the network security company had gained 3.68% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fortinet as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, up 47.37% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion, up 25.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $5.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.49% and +22.36%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fortinet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.57% higher. Fortinet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Fortinet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 42.48. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.72.

Meanwhile, FTNT's PEG ratio is currently 2.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FTNT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FTNT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

